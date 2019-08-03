Reports: Real Madrid look to secure future signing of star winger by offering player in return

The rules of the transfer market have changed. Player values have gone through the roof, asking for clubs to act smart in order to work out deals. Real Madrid are looking to do the same and have made a move to secure the signing of a star winger for the future by offering his club a player this season.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid have offered striker Mariano Diaz to Borussia Dortmund on a cut-price deal. Los Blancos have done the same to ensure the first-refusal option on English starlet Jadon Sancho, who currently plies his trade for the German side.

The report states that Florentino Perez has identified Sancho as a future Ballon d’Or winner and is working on securing his transfer either the next season or the season after that. Meanwhile, he has offered Borussia Dortmund a chance to buy Diaz at €22 Million in order to secure a priority option on the Englishman.

Furthermore, the Real president has ensured a good relationship continues to build between the two clubs in recent years by sending Achraf Hakimi and Nuri Sahin towards Dortmund.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 1/5; While it’s too early to say whether this rumour is credible or not, it does make sense for Real Madrid. Los Blancos will have to play by their own rules to secure Sancho’s signing, with several of the top European clubs vying for his signature.