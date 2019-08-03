Real Madrid seemingly wrapped up their transfer window early when they signed five new players. Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo, and Eder Militao all joined the club for a combined fee of more than 300 Million. However, the Galacticos aren’t done yet and are close to signing one more player!

AFC Ajax star Donny van de Beek confirmed Real Madrid’s interest in signing him in a recent interview. However, he stated that he is focussed on Ajax at the moment.

“Yes, Real Madrid are interested in me. But you go really fast. I can’t talk about what there is and isn’t. Right now, I want to concentrate on Vitesse,” the Dutch starlet said to FOX Sports Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Van de Beek wasn’t the only one to confirm a reported Real Madrid interest. Ajax manager Erik ten Hag also addressed the same recently:

“We don’t want to lose him but there’s little we can do if someone like Real Madrid comes for him,” he said.

Since then, reports from Marca have claimed that the Dutchman is closing in on a move to Santiago Bernabeu, with Los Blancos willing to pay around €60 – €70 Million for his services.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; The rumours linking Donny van de Beek to Real Madrid have emerged again recently and have only grown stronger since then. Therefore, there is a high possibility that Los Blancos get this one over the line in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Ajax will lose their third crown jewel of the remarkable 2018/19 season, with Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt already having departed.