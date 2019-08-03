Reports: Harry Maguire vowed to join Manchester United after phone call from Sir Alex Ferguson in 2011

After months of speculation, it finally seems that Manchester United are set to sign their top defensive target Harry Maguire from Leicester City. However, what seems a small story, actually started in 2011.

As reported by Andy Mitten for The National, Maguire was representing Sheffield United in the final of FA Youth Cup final back in 2011 against Manchester United. The match, which was played at Old Trafford, saw the now Leicester defender suffer a concussion which forced him into spending the night in a hospital.

United, in a great gesture, sent a signed jersey for Maguire. But the buck didn’t stop there. As the report adds, United manager Sir Alex Ferguson called the then 17-year-old defender to inquire about his well being and send words of encouragement.

That phone call helped Maguire’s confidence and it was then that he vowed to play for Manchester United. The centre-back has had quite a journey since and has even represented England in a World Cup semifinal.

Now after eight years it seems that Maguire’s journey is coming a full circle as he joins United in a bumper £80 million deal, which makes him the most expensive defender in the world. An official confirmation on the same is expected soon.