Reports: Chelsea in talks with three first-team players over new deals

Chelsea were handed a massive blow before the season even began after FIFA took their rights to sign and register new players. However, the Blues have taken this opportunity to integrate several youth stars, as well as, previously on-loan players in their squad. And three are even in talks to sign new long-term deals!

According to Daily Mail, Chelsea are in talks to renew the contracts of Willian, Tammy Abraham, and Reece James. All three are expected to be a part of the first-team squad under Frank Lampard and the Blues want to secure their futures for the same.

Willian, the senior-most player among the three is in talks to sign a three-year deal at the club. The Brazil interntaional will also subsequently be handed the number ’10’ jersey which was previously donned by Eden Hazard.

Youth academy stars Tammy Abraham and Reece James, who spent the 2018/19 season on loan in the Championship are also in talks over new deals. Abraham has even featured for the Blues during pre-season while James is currently recovering from an injury. Nevertheless, the England youth international is expected to deputize for Cesar Azpilicueta nex season at right-back, with the club listing Davide Zappacosta for sale or loan.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have only recently handed new deals to several of their first-team players. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount have signed on until 2024, while academy goalkeeper Jamie Cumming has also secured his future at the club. David Luiz, Olivier Giroud, and Willy Caballero have also signed contract extensions at Stamford Bridge.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is also reportedly close to agreeing to a new contract with the club.