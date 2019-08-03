Reports: Manchester United submit €50 million bid for Ajax’s UCL star after missing out on Nicolas Pepe

Manchester United have been linked with various stars throughout the summer transfer window. With two signings already in the bag, United are close to completing a deal for Harry Maguire as well but along with it, they are focussing on attacking options as well.

The Premier League giants were believed to have an interest in latest Arsenal signing Nicolas Pepe but after losing out on the Ivory Coast winger, United have turned their attention to Ajax’s Brazilian forward David Neres, according to reports by journalist Jorge Nicola.

The 22-year-old was apparently close to signing a new deal with the Dutch side but after listening about the offer from Manchester United, he has had a change of heart. Ajax are ready to part ways with Neres if a bid of around €70 million arrives. However, as the report states, the Premier League giants have tabled a €50 million bid for now.

The Red Devils are also interested in getting Paulo Dybala from Juventus in a swap deal for striker Romelu Lukaku. If the Argentine does arrive, United might decide against moving for Neres as it wouldn’t make much sense given the fact that they have already added another wide player in Daniel James to their ranks.