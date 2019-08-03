Reports: Manchester United star fails to report for AC Milan friendly amidst exit rumours

Manchester United are in the deep end of the transfer window. The Red Devils are in talks with several players, some of whom are also heading out of the club. However, one player, who was expected to stay has shocked the team by failing to report for a pre-season match!

According to Daily Mail, Paul Pogba stunned his Manchester United colleagues after failing to report for their flight to Cardiff. The Red Devils had included Pogba in the official list for the friendly against AC Milan. However, the Frenchman failed to show up as he looks to force a move away in the final weeks of the transfer window.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had spoken to the media about Pogba’s absence before the match. The Norwegian football manager, however, had stated a minor back injury as the reason for him not being included in the matchday squad. Furthermore, he had promised his star midfielder’s return before the Premier League match against Chelsea.

“At the end of the session today, Paul got a back spasm, the same issue he had last week when he missed the session in Norway. But I think he’ll be available early next week,” he had said.

Nevertheless, Daily Mail reports that the French World Cup winner’s absence caught his teammates and the club officials off-guard.