Reports: Barcelona star offered to Arsenal on loan deal that could cost €25-30 million

Arsenal have exceeded expectations in the summer transfer window so far and after completing Nicolas Pepe’s signing, they are aiming to bring even more superstars to the club.

With Celtic’s Kieran Tierney almost set to join the Gunners, the London-based side have now turned their attention towards Barcelona’s out of favour midfielder Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian moved to the Catalan giants in a €142 million-worth deal from Liverpool.

However, he hasn’t been able to cement a position in the starting XI at the Camp Nou and is now looking for a way out from the club. According to reports in Mundo Deportivo, the La Liga champions are ready to let Coutinho leave on a loan deal and have offered him to a Premier League club.

And if reports from journalist Rafael Hernandez are to be believed, Arsenal is the English club interested in getting the Brazilian on board. The officials from both clubs are set to meet during the Joan Gamper match on Sunday, 4th August.

Apparently, Arsenal’s Head of Football Raul Sanllehi has good relations with the Barca board, which might help facilitate the move. The Spanish giants are holding out for a loan fee of €25-30 million.

