Reports: Real Madrid ready to hijack Manchester United’s move for Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate

Manchester United have had a mixed summer transfer window where they have completed two signings in Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. They are also reportedly close to getting Harry Maguire on board but their move for Bruno Fernandes is under risk of getting hijacked by Real Madrid.

Various reports have linked United with the Sporting Lisbon midfielder in the past few weeks but a deal is far from coming to fruition. Recently, United’s Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur entered the race to sign the Portuguese international as well and were termed as favourites by some outlet for his signature.

However, with only five days left in the Premier League transfer window, both Manchester United and Spurs don’t have a lot of time at their disposal to complete the signing. This could benefit Real Madrid, who have now entered the race to sign Fernandes from Sporting, according to reports in Portuguese news outlet OJogo.

Los Blancos were targetting United’s Paul Pogba but the club’s asking price forced them into giving up the chase. Moreover, there have been reports in the Spanish media that Madrid have all but closed down a deal for a new midfielder in Ajax’s Donny van de Beek.

But as these new reports suggest, they have now entered the race to sign Fernandes as well, which could make things interesting as we get closer to the end of PL transfer window.