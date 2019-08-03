Reports: Juventus reject Arsenal move for Cristiano Ronaldo teammate

Arsenal have exceeded their fans’ expectations in the ongoing summer transfer window and have already made three signings. The Gunners, however, are looking to add more names to their squad before the transfer window slams shut!

With Nicolas Pepe, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli already on board, the Arsenal thinktank has turned its attention towards the signing of another centre-back, which would help them strengthen a weak defence. In this quest, Arsenal zeroed in on Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani.

According to reports in Goal, however, Juventus rejected Arsenal’s advancement. The report adds that the Gunners went in with a two-year loan proposal which had an option to buy as well, which the Italian giants didn’t entertain. Though Rugani isn’t a regular starter for the Turin-based club, Maurizio Sarri wants depth in his defence as there are question marks over fitness of Giorgio Chiellini.

With the Rugani bid turned down, Arsenal will again shift their focus towards Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney. The 22-year-old has been on the Gunner’s wishlist for quite some time now and the Premier League giants have seen two of their bids for the youngster rejected as well.

However, reports claim that even though Arsenal’s second bid of £25 million was rejected by Celtic, a slightly improved offer would be enough for them to land Tierney.