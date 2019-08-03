Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals number of signings Manchester United can still make in transfer window

With just about five days left in the summer transfer window, Manchester United have finally sprung into action.

After announcing the signings of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka early on in the transfer window, United took their time and it looks like they are close to making a third signing in Leicester City’s Harry Maguire.

They are also being linked with Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes and Juventus’s Paulo Dybala. However, deals for both of them look far from done with not much time left in the window.

When quizzed about how many more signings will Manchester United make in the transfer window ahead of the pre-season friendly against AC Milan, Solskjaer revealed that he is hoping ‘one or two’ more deals can be completed.

“We’re still hoping one or two deals can be done. We’ve been working on cases for a long time and suddenly the deal can be done when it’s dragging on. As a club we’ve had targets, but as a coach and manager when you go out on the pitch you have to work with the ones you have,” he told PA.

“You can’t think ‘what if he comes’ or ‘if he’s sold’. The reality is you have to work with the ones that are there. I’ve never been thinking ‘I’ll play him there but he’s coming in’.

“Everyone who has been in pre-season has a big part to play and most of them have impressed. But it (transfer speculation) doesn’t stop (after the deadline) because you still have to plan for the next transfer window and next summer.”