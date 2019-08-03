Premier League manager confirms deal in place with Manchester United for sale of star defender

With just about five days left in the summer transfer window, Manchester United are finally close to signing a world class centre-back.

Leicester City’s Harry Maguire has been linked with a move to United throughout the transfer window. However, with Leicester increasing their valuation in the last minute, it looked like the deal could fall off.

But Manchester United managed to hold on and are now set to announce Maguire as their third first-team signing of the summer after Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Moreover, Leicester United boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that a fee has been agreed between the clubs.

“There’s still a bit to go in terms of his medical and personal terms but it is what it is,” he told Sky Sports News.

“He’s a special player who we don’t want to lose but at this moment, the clubs have agreed. There’s still some work to do. But we are already prepared for losing him if he is to go. It would be incredible business [for us]. He’s a top class player and a good man as well.”

The £80 million move will make Maguire the most expensive defender in the history of the sport.