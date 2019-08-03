Leicester and Manchester United agree Maguire fee, Rodgers confirms

Harry Maguire’s prospective move to Manchester United is moving closer, with Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers confirming a fee has been agreed.

Maguire, 26, has been the subject of transfer speculation since the 2018-19 campaign concluded, with United and Manchester City said to have been leading the race.

But with City reportedly ruling themselves out a while ago, United have had a clean run and look to have finally got their man despite Leicester holding out for a massive fee which is expected to see Maguire become the world’s most expensive defender.

Speaking after Leicester’s 2-1 friendly win over Atalanta, Rodgers confirmed an agreement has been reached between the clubs following negotiations.

Rodgers told Sky Sports: “Until it goes through – there’s obviously been communications between the clubs – but there’s still a bit to go in terms of medical and personal terms.

“It is what it is. He’s a special player, not one we want to leave, but we’ll see over the course of the weekend if there’s anything more. At this point the clubs have agreed [a fee].”

Maguire joined Leicester from Hull City two years ago for a deal said to be worth £17m, meaning the club stand to make a profit of around £63m on the centre-back.

During his time at Leicester, Maguire has established himself as a regular in the England starting XI and emerged as one of the Premier League’s best centre-backs, though Rodgers accepts the Foxes have got themselves a great deal.

“It’s an incredible piece of business,” he added. “If you look at market over the last few years, it changes.

“He’s a top-class player, a good man. This is a guy who knows there’s been interest, he’s been super professional, been with his team-mates throughout.

“He’s been a good guy. Individuals have their own goals and obviously all players, including Harry, have a valuation.”