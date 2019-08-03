Transfer News |

Leicester and Manchester United agree Maguire fee, Rodgers confirms

Leicester City and England defender Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire’s prospective move to Manchester United is moving closer, with Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers confirming a fee has been agreed.

Leicester City and Manchester United have agreed a reported £80million deal for the transfer of defender Harry Maguire, Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed.

Maguire, 26, has been the subject of transfer speculation since the 2018-19 campaign concluded, with United and Manchester City said to have been leading the race.

But with City reportedly ruling themselves out a while ago, United have had a clean run and look to have finally got their man despite Leicester holding out for a massive fee which is expected to see Maguire become the world’s most expensive defender.

Speaking after Leicester’s 2-1 friendly win over Atalanta, Rodgers confirmed an agreement has been reached between the clubs following negotiations.

Rodgers told Sky Sports: “Until it goes through – there’s obviously been communications between the clubs – but there’s still a bit to go in terms of medical and personal terms.

“It is what it is. He’s a special player, not one we want to leave, but we’ll see over the course of the weekend if there’s anything more. At this point the clubs have agreed [a fee].”

Maguire joined Leicester from Hull City two years ago for a deal said to be worth £17m, meaning the club stand to make a profit of around £63m on the centre-back.

During his time at Leicester, Maguire has established himself as a regular in the England starting XI and emerged as one of the Premier League’s best centre-backs, though Rodgers accepts the Foxes have got themselves a great deal.

“It’s an incredible piece of business,” he added. “If you look at market over the last few years, it changes.

“He’s a top-class player, a good man. This is a guy who knows there’s been interest, he’s been super professional, been with his team-mates throughout.

“He’s been a good guy. Individuals have their own goals and obviously all players, including Harry, have a valuation.”

