Burnley bring in Peacock-Farrell following Heaton departure

After Tom Heaton left for Aston Villa, Burnley have bolstered their goalkeeper options with the addition of Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Burnley have moved quickly to bring in Tom Heaton’s replacement, signing Bailey Peacock-Farrell from Leeds United for an undisclosed fee.

England international Heaton ended his six-year stay at Turf Moor on Thursday, joining newly promoted Aston Villa.

Nick Pope – who missed much of last season through injury and then struggled to establish himself in the side ahead of Heaton and Joe Hart – is tipped to be Burnley’s first-choice goalkeeper for the new season.

But extra competition will come from Peacock-Farrell, who has signed a four-year deal with an option for a further season.

The 22-year-old Northern Ireland international made his debut for Leeds in April 2016, but he did not establish himself as a regular at Elland Road until the second half of the 2017-18 campaign.

Peacock-Farrell was first choice for much of Marcelo Bielsa’s first campaign in charge of the Championship club, though lost his place after Leeds signed Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid in January.

"To say that I've signed for Burnley is a massive honour"

“I’m really happy to be here. A Premier League club is what you dream of when you are starting out in football,” Peacock-Farrell told Burnley’s official website.

“There’s massive competition here, but it was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down. The goalkeepers here are really good and two of them are England internationals. There’s something going on here that must be right.”

Doubts remain over Hart’s future at Turf Moor, as the former Manchester City and England star featured Burnley’s first 19 league games last term but failed to make a single appearance after a 5-1 defeat to Everton on Boxing Day.