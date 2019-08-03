Emre Mor looks to reignite career with Galatasaray loan

After a disappointing two-year spell in Spain with Celta Vigo, Turkey international Emre Mor has joined Galatasaray on loan.

Emre Mor will look to reignite his career at Galatasaray after the winger secured a loan away from Celta Vigo.

Mor, 22, was regarded as one of Europe’s most promising youngsters when he joined Borussia Dortmund from Danish club Nordsjaelland in 2016.

He showed flashes of ability during his 12 Bundesliga appearances before Celta forked out a reported €13.5million on him in August 2017.

But he made just eight LaLiga starts across two years in Spain and his stock has fallen dramatically.

The Denmark-born Turkey international will move to Galatasaray on loan for the 2019-20 season, with the Super Lig club securing a purchase option as part of the deal.