BREAKING: Manchester United confirm Harry Maguire signing

Manchester United are slowly turning the gear towards the end of the window. The Red Devils have already signed Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. And now, they have added another new face among their ranks and that too by breaking the bank!

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Harry Maguire from Leicester City. The Red Devils have paid the Foxes a reported €85 Million, which happens to be the world record for a defender. Maguire, in turn, has signed a six-year deal with the club which will run on till June 30, 2025.

We have an important announcement to make… Welcome, @HarryMaguire93 👋 #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 5, 2019

The defender, upon signing for the Red Devils, had this to say:

“I am delighted to have signed for this great club. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Leicester and would like to thank everyone at the club, and the fans, for their fantastic support over the past two seasons. However, when Manchester United come knocking on your door, it is an incredible opportunity.

”From my conversations with the manager, I am excited about the vision and plans he has for the team. It’s clear to see that Ole is building a team to win trophies. I am now looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting the season started.”

Maguire’s rise to the top of English football pinnacle has been quick. The central defender was introduced to the Premier League while playing for Hull City. However, when Hull went down to the Championship, Maguire stayed up and signed for Leicester City.

The 26-year-old’s performances for the Foxes also caught the eye of England manager Gareth Southgate, who handed him his international debut before taking him to Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The Englishman scored his first goal for the National Team in the World Cup quarter-finals against Sweden.

The reported 85 Million fees paid by Manchester United becomes the highest figure spent on a defender by a football club. In doing so, the Red Devils have surpassed both Liverpool and Juventus, who had previously set the record by signing Virgil van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt, respectively.