West Ham let Oxford depart for Augsburg on permanent deal

Reece Oxford playing for Augsburg last season

Reece Oxford made his West Ham debut as a 16-year-old, but he has been unable to fulfil his early promise and has joined Augsburg.

West Ham have allowed young defender Reece Oxford to leave for Bundesliga side Augsburg on a permanent deal.

Oxford, 20, became the youngest ever player to feature for West Ham in 2015, when Slaven Bilic handed him his first-team debut in a Europa League qualifier aged 16 years and 198 days.

The centre-back had been considered a major prospect for the Hammers and England at the time, making seven Premier League appearances in the 2015-16 campaign and reportedly snubbing Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City to sign a new deal.

However, he subsequently struggled to hold down a spot in the first-team squad and was underwhelming during loan spells with Reading and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Oxford made eight Bundesliga appearances for Augsburg last season after joining in January, helping them narrowly avoid relegation.

Although a permanent move reportedly fell through initially due to disagreements over a relegation release clause, talks resumed and have been concluded with Oxford signing a four-year deal.

