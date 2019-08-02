Reports: Manchester United complete world record deal for Premier League star

After the reported disappointment of possibly missing out on signing Paulo Dybala from Juventus, Manchester United fans will be pleased to know that one man is heading to Old Trafford.

The Telegraph reports that Harry Maguire is heading to United soon, after the two clubs agreed a world record fee for a defender at £85m for the England International.

Exclusive: Manchester United complete Harry Maguire transfer from Leicester for £85million | @SamWallaceTel + @JPercyTelegraph https://t.co/aNg2AriI9k — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) August 2, 2019

Reports suggested that United were unwilling to pay the £85m valuation set by Leicester City after initially agreeing to pay £80m for the defender, but that appears to have been sorted out now and a transfer is done per reports.

Though it hasn’t been officially announced yet, the feeling is very positive and Maguire has been pushing for a move to the Red Devils as he believes it will help his career moving forward.

United have been struggling to bring Paulo Dybala from Juventus as a part of a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku, but have already signed Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in this summer transfer window.

Mario Mandzukic is another name touted as possibly heading to United, but fans will be relieved to know that one important piece of business has been completed.