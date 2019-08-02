Transfer News |

McBurnie signs for Sheffield United in club-record deal

Oli McBurnie has signed for Sheffield United

After impressing in the Championship with Swansea City last season, Oli McBurnie has joined Sheffield United in a club-record deal.

Sheffield United have completed the signing of striker Oli McBurnie from Swansea City in a club-record deal believed to be worth £20million.

McBurnie starred for Swansea in the Championship last term, scoring 22 goals in the second tier.

The 23-year-old, who previously made 16 top-flight appearances while at Swansea without scoring, has now become United’s eighth signing of the close season, signing a four-year contract as the Blades continue to strengthen ahead of their first season in the Premier League since 2006-07.

Blades boss Chris Wilder was delighted to have secured one of the club’s long-term targets.

“We’ve had to be patient and work very hard to get Oli to Bramall Lane but I am confident he will be a tremendous success,” Wilder told United’s official website.

“We need options at the top of the pitch and Oli, as anyone who has watched a significant amount of Championship football will tell you, offers plenty in that area.

“He fits the profile of our transfer policy this season and is an age where his better years are ahead of him – hopefully he and the club can continue to grow together.

“I’m delighted with the transfer business over the summer, Oli is a big piece of the jigsaw, and the squad is shaping up ready for what will be a long and demanding season.”

United round off their pre-season preparations away at Reims on Saturday, before kicking off their Premier League campaign against Bournemouth on August 10.

Comments