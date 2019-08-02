BREAKING: Barcelona star completes €45m transfer to Zenit Saint Petersburg

Barcelona star Malcom has officially joined Zenit Saint Petersburg in Russia in a €40m move with €5m in variables.

A statement put out by the Blaugrana on their official website confirmed the same, and a tweet was also put out by Zenit Saint Petersburg regarding the completion of the deal.

“FC Barcelona and Zenit Saint Petersburg have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Malcom Filipe Silva de Oliveira. The Russian team will pay FC Barcelona 40 million euros plus 5 million euros in variables,” the statement reads.

“FC Barcelona retains an interest in case of a future sale of the Brazilian. FC Barcelona expressly thanks Malcom for his commitment and dedication, and wishes him success in the future,” the statement adds.

Сергей Семак: «Появление футболиста такого уровня в России — исключение из правил» Главный тренер — о Малкоме: https://t.co/fIsyjmMu9l pic.twitter.com/vuh0RegtY5 — ФК «Зенит»🌊 (@zenit_spb) August 2, 2019

Malcom featured 24 times for Barcelona in the previous campaign, and scored four goals for the Catalans, but looked set to leave the club this summer after clearly falling out of favour in the first team.

Zenit expressed an interest in signing the Brazilian this summer transfer window, and have finally got their man in a deal that appears to be good for all involved.