Reports: Paulo Dybala gives his final answer to Manchester United in Romelu Lukaku swap deal

The high profile swap deal between Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku has dominated transfer news this week, and it appears that Manchester United might have got their final answer in the matter.

And unfortunately for United fans, the answer is a resounding no from none other than Dybala himself, as reports from Football Italia and La Gazzetta Dello Sport appear to suggest.

The report says that Dybala has informed the higher ups at Juve that he has no intention of moving to Old Trafford this summer, despite Romelu Lukaku reportedly agreeing terms for a transfer with the Bianconeri.

What this means is that the entire Lukaku transfer could collapse as well, with United most likely unwilling to lose a top striker with nobody else in return.

Conte speaks after United rejected Inter bid for Lukaku

The report also goes on to mention that the Argentine is ready to fight for his place under new boss Maurizio Sarri but if he has to move, he would prefer to go to a club more suited to his style of play.

The Red Devils under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are hoping to establish a high press, as was visible during their pre season tour, but it is still very much in its infancy and top talent don’t appear to want to take a risk playing for them just yet.