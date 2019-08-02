Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City star could leave this summer

Manchester City had a near-perfect last season where they won a domestic treble – English Premier League, FA Cup and EFL Cup. They fell short in the UEFA Champions League. however, losing to Tottenham Hotspur in the quarterfinals.

In a bid to go one better in the upcoming season, Pep Guardiola is going about fixing the areas which he thinks need attention. One major area of concern was midfield, where City desperately needed a long-term replacement for Fernandinho. The board didn’t take time to close the deal as they got Atletico Madrid’s 23-year-old defensive midfielder Rodri on board for €70 million.

However, despite all the positivity surrounding the club, their highly-rated forward Leroy Sane wants to leave the Premier League champions in the window. Various reports have linked him with a move to Bayern Munich and there were claims that the German giants and Sane have agreed on personal terms.

When quizzed about the speculations linking the German international with Bayern, City boss accepted that he could leave the club this summer. However, Guardiola was quick to add that he wants the 23-year-old winger to stay at the club.

“I answered many times this (Sane future) question. I know the rumours exist. I said many times it’s impossible for me to convince any player to stay when he wants to leave but the player did not tell me anything,” he said.

“He is our player and we want him to stay.”

Bayern had tried to clear the air yesterday by releasing a statement on Twitter regarding the reports which claimed that Sane has decided to join Bayern.