Reports: Portugal international rejects Manchester United, Arsenal to sign new contract with current club

Manchester United and Arsenal are two sides in need of some defensive cover. Both teams were criticized for their fragile backline last season and have made attempts to rectify that. However, their advances towards one player have been halted, after he rejected the pair to sign a new contract with his current club.

According to A Bola, via Daily Mail, Benfica defender Ruben Dias is set to reject advances from Manchester United and Arsenal to sign a new contract with his current club. Furthermore, Dias’s new deal at Benfica would see his release clause rise from £60 Million to £80 Million, thus providing a further blow to any suitors out there.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers were also reportedly interested in Dias’s services, due to their close ties with his agent Jorge Mendes. However, seeing the price tag increase, they too will reconsider a move.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are also interested in Harry Maguire – a deal which has been touted to go over the line before the deadline passes. The Leicester City star is expected to cost the Red Devils a world record fee as well.

In the meantime, Arsenal have reportedly enquired about a two-year loan deal for Juventus star Daniele Rugani. The Gunners are also set to lose centre back Laurent Koscienly after he failed to report for the pre-season tour.