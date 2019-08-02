OFFICIAL: Barcelona confirm new addition to the squad to fight with Nelson Semedo for right-back spot

Barcelona recently were accused of shedding their identity of promoting from within and buying big in the transfer market. However, the Blaugrana have returned back to the basics to strengthen one of the key areas of the squad and promote a youngster from within.

Barcelona have confirmed youth star Moussa Wague as a first-team player for the next season. The club has confirmed that Wague has been promoted to the senior squad and will compete with Nelson Semedo for the right-back spot. Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Sergi Roberto, who played right-back previously, will now be shifted to midfield, the position he used to occupy originally.

In a recent interview with the club website, the Senegalese youngster had stated his desire to be involved with the first team more next season.

“There’s a winning culture here, and one of playing attacking football. I had the good fortune this year to end the season as part of the first team, winning the LaLiga title. I feel proud to be playing for the best club in the world, because Eto’o, Keita and Yaya Touré made me dream of this when I was a kid. I hope to be part of this group on a regular basis next season,” Wague had said.

Wague has been handed the number ’16’ for his debut season with the senior squad. The same shirt was previously worn by Barcelona greats such as Xavi and Sergio Busquets during their early days at the club. Sergi Samper had occupied the number much more recently.