Reports: Zinedine Zidane furious at Real Madrid board as they turn attention away from Paul Pogba

Real Madrid have been fairly active in the transfer window and have already made five new signings in the summer. However, they are desperately on the lookout for a new midfielder to add in the squad.

Zinedine Zidane’s prime target, as reported by various Spanish media outlets, is Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. Zidane believes Pogba can be the solution to their midfield woes which kept them from winning any major trophy last season.

However, according to latest reports from publications like Marca and AS, Real Madrid board has decided to move in for Ajax’s 22-year-old midfielder Donny van de Beek. The reports add that Madrid’s offer has been accepted by Ajax and the club have agreed on personal terms with the midfielder as well.

This, as reported by Daily Mail, has left Zidane infuriated who wanted Pogba at any cost. The primary reason for Madrid’s failure to get the Frenchman on board could be the asking price from United, who were reluctant to sell Pogba for anything less than £150 million.

Van de Beek, on the other hand, would cost the club only £60 million and will have considerably smaller wage demands than Pogba. However, Zidane isn’t happy with the board’s decision at all.