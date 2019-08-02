Kylian Mbappe gives his verdict on Neymar’s PSG exit

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has given his verdict on his teammate Neymar’s possible exit from the club.

The Brazilian winger is reportedly not on good terms anymore with the club management and is pushing for a move to greener pastures. Surprisingly, Barcelona are the only side who have been strongly linked with the forward and a move could materialise before the end of the transfer window.

When quizzed about the rumours linking Neymar with a move back to Barcelona, Mbappe said that he wants him to stay.

“It is a situation that everyone knows. He has trained with quality as always. I want him to stay with us. He already knows what I think of his situation, I have talked to him in a relationship based on honesty and respect. I respect him and admire him,” the French youngster said as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Cub manager Thomas Tuchel was impressed with Neymar’s attitude as well despite the Barcelona rumours.

“I have seen him at the maximum level, at the level of Neymar. Did you see the training? Well, he did very well with the team and with a lot of quality. It is normal. He loves football and when he is in the field, he is at the best of his quality. He is with us and we are waiting for him for the first League game,” Tuchel said.