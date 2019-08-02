Reports: Barcelona star set to be the fourth biggest sale in club’s history

After adding the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong to their ranks, Barcelona are now pushing for the signing of Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, who left the La Liga giants two summers ago.

Ever since the fallout between the PSG management and Neymar became public, Barcelona have been actively pursuing the Brazilian, doing all they can to re-sign the winger. However, to get him on board, they need to clear some of the deadwood.

While one of Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho might be shown the exit door if Neymar deal comes to fruition, Malcom, who joined the La Liga giants only last year, is all set to leave the club. According to various reports, he is close to a move to Russian club Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Zenit will have to shell out €40 million-plus €5 million in bonuses for the Brazilian forward which would make him the fourth-biggest sale in the Spanish giants’ history. Understandably, Neymar’s €222 million-worth move to PSG is the biggest sale in the club’s history.

Former Barcelona captain Luis Figo’s sale to arch-rivals Real Madrid for €60 million is second on the list while midfielder Paulinho’s departure to Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande for a sum of €47.5 million is third highest.

Though Alexis Sanchez moved to Arsenal for a sum of €42.5 million, he would be left behind in the list if Zenit end up paying the bonuses in Malcom deal as well.