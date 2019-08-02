Reports: Barcelona star threatens to leave immediately if they sign Neymar

Barcelona have been linked with Neymar ever since reports of a rift between the Brazilian and Paris Saint-Germain came up.

The Barcelona board is desperate to get back to winning ways in the UEFA Champions League and thus have already made two high profile signings in the window. With Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann already on board, they are now focussed on Neymar’s signing.

However, getting another forward in the squad might mean that the Catalan giants might have to offload a few of their own players. While Malcom is set to leave the club, one of Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele will be sacrificed as well if Neymar is signed.

According to reports in Diario Gol, Liverpool are interested in getting Dembele on board. However, they are reluctant to meet Barcelona’s asking price of €100 million. The report adds that the French youngster will push the club to accept a deal lower than their valuation if Neymar re-signs for the La Liga giants.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez might have a say in it as well. Madrid are looking to sign Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and if the UEFA Champions League winners do accept Los Blancos’ bid, they will have ample budget to go after Dembele then.