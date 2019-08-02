Reports: Real Madrid sign UCL 2019 star as sixth summer transfer window recruit

Real Madrid have been desperately trying to add a midfielder to their ranks and looks like their search has finally come to an end.

After being linked with Manchester United star Paul Pogba for the better part of the ongoing summer transfer window, and failing in their attempts, Florentino Perez and co. shifted their attention towards Ajax’s UEFA Champions League star Donny van de Beek.

Reports by Spanish journalist Marcelo Bechler now claim that Madrid’s offer for the 22-year-old midfielder has been accepted by the club. Moreover, the player has said yes to Madrid’s terms and the deal could be made official in the next few days.

The report adds that Van de Beek will sign a five to six years contract with the Spanish giants.

