Reports: Manchester United to target £45m-rated Barcelona star if they fail to sign Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United are being linked with three European stars in Paulo Dybala, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes currently but are yet to make an official confirmation on any of those.

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes was believed to be only one step away from a move to United. However, with only six days left in the English transfer window, looks like United might end up missing out on one of their top targets.

There were reports that the former Premier League champions are yet to make an official move for the midfielder, which goes on to suggest that they are looking to turn their attention elsewhere.

Moreover, United’s Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur have shown interest in the Portuguese international as well, which could make it all the more difficult for the Manchester-based club as Spurs have Champions League football on offer for the midfielder.

Thus, according to reports in Mirror, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co. are ready to turn their attention towards Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic. The 31-year-old is rated at £45 million by the La Liga champions.

Manchester United, however, will only move in for the Croatian midfielder if a deal for Fernandes doesn’t go through.