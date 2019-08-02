Juventus forward’s father reveals his son almost joined Manchester United few years ago

Manchester United and Juventus are currently in talks for a bumper swap deal with Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala moving the other way.

Amidst all this, another one of Juventus forwards, Moise Kean’s father has revealed how his son almost joined the English Premier League giants four-five years ago. The 19-year-old is reportedly close to a permanent move to Everton.

Biorou Jean Kean, Moise’s father revealed that the player’s mother wanted him to join United but he made sure the youngster stayed at Juventus.

“I did stop his transfer at the time, his mother wanted to send him to Manchester [United],” Biorou Jean Kean told Omnisport.

“I said no because I wanted him to stay at Juventus and keep learning. He was not mature enough yet. To send a young boy abroad aged just 14-15 years old didn’t convince me at that time.”

Kean’s move to Everton is set to cost the club an initial €32 million and the deal could be made official in the coming days.