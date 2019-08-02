Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo advises Paulo Dybala to join Manchester United for one key reason

Manchester United and Juventus are said to be in talks for a massive swap deal, which would see Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku switch clubs. However, prior reports have claimed that the former is unsure of a move and could scupper the deal. Nevertheless, Cristiano Ronaldo has stepped in to help him make a decision.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Cristiano Ronaldo has asked Paulo Dybala to join his former club Manchester United. The Juventus forward has told his teammate to do so in order to become a ‘champion’.

Furthermore, Ronaldo has cited his own example to the Argentinian forward, stating that he himself became a ‘champion’ during his six-year-long stay at the club. It was during this period that the Portugal international won the first of his five Ballon d’Or titles and his first UEFA Champions League title.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail also understands that having the seal of approval from Ronaldo, the Juventus star is ready to sign for Manchester United.

Dybala has been rumoured to be involved in a swap deal with Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku, who Juventus would get in return. However, previous reports have claimed the Argentine forward to be unsure of a move to England due to financial and personal reasons.

Inter Milan, meanwhile, are also said to be monitoring Dybala’s situation in Turin and are ready to offer Mauro Icardi to the Bianconeri in return for the 25-year-old forward.