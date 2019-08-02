Reports: Why Paulo Dybala is delaying move to Manchester United which will see Romelu Lukaku sign for Juventus

Manchester United and Juventus have been involved in a negotiation for a blockbuster swap deal between two of their superstars – Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala.

Lukaku was reportedly close to a move to Juventus’s Serie A rivals Inter Milan but their failure to meet United’s demands meant the Turin-based giants swooped in for the Belgian. He has apparently agreed on a move to the Italian champions but a move is yet to materialise because of Paulo Dybala’s reluctance to take a decision.

The Argentine, according to reports in Mirror, is delaying a decision on the move as United failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League this season. Moreover, he wants a substantial increase in his current €60,000 per week wage if he is to leave the Italian giants.

United are financially capable to offer him a pay rise and it remains to be seen whether Dybala decides on a move to England with less than a week remaining in Premier League transfer window.