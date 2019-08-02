Reports: Manchester United yet to make official move for target who was ‘one step away’ from joining the club

Manchester United have been linked with a host of names in the ongoing transfer window. However, they are yet to announce their third signing with just about six days left in the transfer window.

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes is one of the names rumoured to be close to a move to United along with the likes of Paulo Dybala and Harry Maguire. There were various reports claiming that Fernandes is only ‘one step away’ from joining the English giants.

However, according to reports by Portuguese journalist Goncalo Lopes, United are yet to make an official proposal to Sporting for the signing of their 24-year-old midfielder. And with less than a week left before the Premier League transfer window slams shut, looks like the Manchester-based side will miss out on him.

To date, Sporting has not received any proposal from Manchester United to buy Bruno Fernandes. @ManUtd — Gonçalo Lopes (@_GoncaloLopes) August 1, 2019

There have been reports claiming that Tottenham Hotspur have begun talks with the player’s representatives which makes the situation all the more difficult for 20-time English champions.