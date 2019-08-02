Reports: Manchester United set final price for Harry Maguire as move inches closer

Manchester United are inching closer and closer to sealing a deal for Leicester City star Harry Maguire towards the end of the summer transfer window.

United want a central defender to fill the void in an area that has proved to be costly for the Red Devils in recent seasons.

Sky Sports now report that Maguire wants the move to United, and is only being held back by the asking price set by the Foxes that United aren’t willing to match.

They report that United are prepared to pay £80m for Maguire, but Leicester want £85m instead. This hard bargaining isn’t going down too well at the Premier League giants’ camp and the club won’t pay that much money for the defender.

As a result, despite the England International wanting a move to the red half of Manchester, he is having to wait for negotiations to be completed before a final deal can be secured.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also pushing hard for his team to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus as a replacement for the departing Romelu Lukaku, and might even try and include Mario Mandzukic as a part of a blockbuster swap deal.

United need a defender and Maguire looks to be the man they will turn to, so fans will hope this is sorted out at the earliest.