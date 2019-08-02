Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo pushing for another Juventus star to be sold after Paulo Dybala

Cristiano Ronaldo appears to have a say in the transfers Juventus are making this season, and also appears to be involved in the decisions made to sell certain big names.

Don Balon reports that Ronaldo may have been one of the reasons behind Paulo Dybala being linked with a move to Manchester United, with Romelu Lukaku heading the other way.

The report also suggests that he could be pushing for another Juventus star to move to the exit door this summer, with Gonzalo Higuain reportedly the man CR7 wants out.

Messi, Ronaldo & Van Dijk nominated for Best FIFA Player of the Year

Whether it is something to do with Argentine players or just Ronaldo wanting to be the new number 9 at the Bianconeri, there does appear to be a similarity between the two possible departures from the club.

Mario Mandzukic is another player that Juventus have in the strike department, but he could be included in the Dybala-Lukaku swap deal, which would make the sale of Higuain a tad bit unnecessary.

That being said, it is possible that stints at clubs such as Chelsea last season might have been the catalyst for a permanent move away from Turin for Higuain, who is very capable of providing regular goals up front when in the best of form.