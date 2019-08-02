Reports: Frenkie de Jong urging Barcelona to sign Brazilian starlet ahead of Neymar

Neymar Jr may have believed his proposed transfer to Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) was sealed and delivered, but that hasn’t been the case so far.

The Brazilian has been unable to complete a move to the Catalans, and it appears as if the deal could have hit a road block with a number of factors to consider for both clubs.

With a high fee and wage one of the primary concerns, it seems as though Barcelona could decide to go for a cheaper option, and Don Balon report that Frenkie de Jong has just the right man for the job.

Rape claim against Neymar dismissed by Brazilian police

The Dutchman reportedly wants the Blaugrana to sign David Neres from Ajax this summer, and believes it could be a better transfer for Barca than spending big money on Neymar.

The report suggests that Neres would not cost Barcelona more than 50 million euros, making it a lucrative option for the Spanish giants should they choose to consider it.

De Jong particularly knows how good Neres can be, after playing with the Brazilian last season at Ajax, in a campaign where the Dutch side won the Eredivisie and reached the semi finals of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) as well to add to their achievements.