Reports: Manchester United demand another Juventus striker as part of Dybala-Lukaku swap deal

Manchester United may be stepping up their efforts in bringing in a replacement for the departing Romelu Lukaku, but they aren’t satisfied with just having Paulo Dybala as a part of the deal.

Reports from journalist Romeo Agresti today suggest that United and Juve have also discussed the possibility of having Mario Mandukic included as a part of the Dybala-Lukaku swap deal that has dominated transfer news this week.

Oltre allo scambio tra #Dybala e #Lukaku, #Juventus e #ManUtd oggi hanno parlato anche di #Mandzukic. Altro fronte da monitorare nelle prossime ore 👀🇭🇷 @GoalItalia — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) August 1, 2019

The Goal journalist reckons that this might be a front to keep an eye on, as United might just be able to land both Dybala and Mandzukic this summer, with Lukaku reportedly agreeing a fee worth €9million a season with the Bianconeri.

Dybala himself appears to be negotiating hard with the Red Devils for a hefty pay packet, so it is possible that United feel they need another striker to help them receive the better end of the bargain.

It remains to be seen whether Maurizio Sarri and the Juventus officials agree to sell the Croatian, but they seem to have Lukaku in their pocket already as the transfer window approaches a close.