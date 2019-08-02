Reports: Juventus superstar to quit training as Manchester United move beckons

The high profile swap deal is inching closer and closer. Manchester United could be making their swoop for Paulo Dybala a possibility, following reports suggesting that Juventus had agreed personal terms with Romelu Lukaku for him to go the other way.

Sky Sports Italy now confirm that Juventus have informed them that Dybala has been asked to stay away from training with the Bianconeri till Monday, August 5th in order to sort out his transfer plans and immediate future at the club.

Juventus have confirmed to our colleagues at Sky Italy that Paulo Dybala will not be returning to training before Monday 5th August. Sky Italy understands this is to allow the player and the club time to sort out his future — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 1, 2019

It appears to be a smart move in many ways, though personal terms are yet to be agreed between Dybala and United, primarily because of the wages demanded by the Argentine if he is to move to the Premier League giants.

As for Lukaku, he seems to have agreed a move in principle, with €9million per season the recognised salary for him to become the new man in for the Old Lady and play alongside superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo.