Reports: Juventus agree €9million per season terms with Manchester United star

Juventus have reportedly agreed a €9million per season offer with Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku ahead of a summer transfer move that has been long awaited.

It is understood, via Goal, that the deal is expected to go through, but only if Manchester United give the green signal to it, since they are yet to agree their own personal terms with Juventus star Paulo Dybala, in an expected swap deal.

The swap deal has dominated transfer talk over the past week or so, and the deal now appears to be in its final stages or so, with Lukaku personally agreeing to move to Turin for a decent pay check, while Dybala is expected to agree terms soon as well.

Conte speaks after United rejected Inter bid for Lukaku

The report reckons that though it isn’t confirmed yet, the feeling in Turin is that Dybala’s time at Juve has come to an end, and the Argentine will join Manchester United with Lukaku going the other way.

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri has been keen to sign the Belgian as a part of his plans as the new manager of the Serie A Champions, while United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees Paulo Dybala as someone who can sit well in his high press United side that has impressed during pre season.