Lirola joins Boateng in leaving Sassuolo for Fiorentina

Kevin-Prince Boateng has been joined at Fiorentina by former Sassuolo team-mate Pol Lirola.
Fiorentina have completed the initial loan signing of Pol Lirola, following Kevin-Prince Boateng in leaving Sassuolo for the same club.
A double swoop saw Boateng sign for Fiorentina on Wednesday, with Lirola’s arrival confirmed the following day.
Boateng reportedly cost the Viola €1million, while there is an option reportedly worth €12m to sign Lirola on a permanent deal at the end of the coming season.
Former AC Milan star Boateng spent the second part of 2018-19 on loan at Barcelona, announcing his return to Sassuolo at the start of July.
@lirola_kosok è un nuovo calciatore della Fiorentina!
Leggi il comunicato: https://t.co/YjlHG801u8#ForzaViola #VivaFiorenza#QuestaèFirenze pic.twitter.com/k61h1Szojr
— ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) August 1, 2019