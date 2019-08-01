Manchester United are still working out deals for at least three more players, as they look to add quality before the end of the summer transfer window. However, the Red Devils are now facing a challenge from a Premier League rival in their pursuit of one key target.

A report from Portuguese outlet RTP states that Tottenham Hotspur have entered the race for Bruno Fernandes as they look to snatch him from under Manchester United’s grasp. The report states that although the Red Devils are interested in the Portugal international, they have not presented a concrete offer to Sporting Club yet – a situation which Spurs are looking to exploit.

Nevertheless, whichever side fancies a move for Fernandes will have to pay close to €65 Million for his services, a fee which Sporting president Frederico Varandas is refusing to budge from.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are heading towards disappointment in their pursuit of Paulo Dybala as well. Several reports have claimed that the Argentine forward is apprehensive over a move to Old Trafford, whether it is because of financial disagreement or a reported Inter Milan interest.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 1/5; Manchester United are reported to be in advanced negotiations for Fernandes which makes it almost impossible for Spurs to snatch him away from the Red Devils. Furthermore, the Lily Whites themselves are rumoured to be interested in Giovani lo Celso and are even closing in on his signature.