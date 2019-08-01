BREAKING: Arsenal confirm the signing of Nicolas Pepe from Lille OSC

And to think that they had no money! Arsenal have surely shown some of the big clubs around how to bring in new players despite being on a shoe-string budget. The Gunners had already signed Gabriel Martinelli, Dani Ceballos, and William Saliba. And now, they have confirmed the arrival of Nicolas Pepe!

Arsenal have completed the signing of Nicolas Pepe from Lille OSC, the club confirmed on Thursday, August 1. The Ivory Coast forward has cost the Gunners a reported €80 Million, which will be paid in instalments, and is, in fact, a club record.

He will wear the number ’19’ for the North London side this season.

Speaking on Pepe’s arrival, Arsenal manager Unai Emery had this to say:

“Nicolas is a highly-rated and talented winger who was wanted by many of the top teams in Europe.

“Signing a top-class winger has been one of our key objectives in this transfer window and I’m delighted he’s joining.

“He will add pace, power and creativity, with the aim of bringing more goals to our team.”

Pepe first rose to prominence after showing his skills for Angers SCO in the French top division. After spending four years with the club, during which he helped them move from the second division to the first division, the Ivory Coast forward was snapped by Lille OSC.

Argentine football manager Marcelo Bielsa was key in bringing Pepe to Stade Pierre-Mauroy after he convinced the club to pay €10 Million for his talents. Bielsa had watched the footage of every match Pepe had played him and even scouted him in person before signing him for Lille.

Nevertheless, Bielsa didn’t last the season at Lille and was sacked following a poor run of form. New manager Christophe Galtier returned the Ivorian to his preferred wing position after Bielsa had deployed him as a striker. Pepe finished his first season with 13 goals for Lille, who narrowly avoided relegation.

The 2018/29 season turned out to be the one which put him on the watchlist of every major European club. The Ivory Coast forward scored 22 times in the league, second only to Kylian Mbappe, helping Lille finish second.

Pepe’s great form saw a bidding war ensure between some of Europe’s big clubs. Both Napoli and Arsenal had a bid accepted for the forward, with the Ivorian choosing the latter eventually.