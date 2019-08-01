Reports: Manchester United’s Paulo Dybala deal in jeopardy after Inter Milan offer Juventus swap deal

Manchester United and Juventus are reportedly in talks to exchange Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku. However, a new report suggests that the Red Devils could be gazumped in their pursuit of the Argentine forward, with Inter Milan offering Juventus a swap deal of their own!

According to Corriere dello Sport, Inter Milan have entered the race for Paulo Dybala and are offering a swap deal with Mauro Icardi to Juventus. The Bianconeri are already said to be in talks with Manchester United over exchanging Romelu Lukaku for the star forward.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan have themselves chased Lukaku over the summer but are now focusing on Dybala after being rebuffed by the Belgian’s price tag.

Furthermore, several other factors could complicate a deal between the Red Devils and Dybala. previous reports have stated that the Argentine international would favour a move to Inter Milan over Manchester United. Meanwhile, it is also rumoured that the player himself is not agreeing to the Old Trafford outfit’s financial conditions, which state that every player must receive a twenty-five per cent pay decrease if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

The future of all three players are expected to be resolved soon, with Dybala arriving in Turin for talks with the Juventus hierarchy today, August 1.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; An almighty mess which sees three players with uncertain futures. However, if one domino falls, so will the others. As such, it is Paulo Dybala who has to get his future sorted, before Romelu Lukaku and Mauro Icardi learn of their respective fates.