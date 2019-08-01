Reports: Manchester City in talks with Juventus over star player; ready to offer cash and player

Manchester City have been relatively silent during the 2019 summer transfer window. The Premier League champions brought in Rodri and Angelino but have been off the market since. However, reports suggest that they are now making a move for one Juventus star and are even ready to offer a player in return.

According to reputed sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have re-opened talks with Juventus for Joao Cancelo. The Citizens courted Cancelo earlier this summer but ended their interest following the arrival of Maurizio Sarri.

Manchester City have restarted talks with Juventus for João Cancelo. Man City are still offering Danilo as part of the deal. Juventus are considering him but want €60M as total value for Cancelo. Not an easy deal in 7 days – but talks ongoing. 🔵🇵🇹 #ManCity #MCFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2019

Nevertheless, City are back in for the Portuguese left-back with just seven days to go till the English deadline. They are even ready to offer right-back Danilo, along with a transfer fee, to appease Juventus into selling their star defender.

Furthermore, Juventus are considering the deal but want Manchester City to pay up to 60 Million as a total value for Cancelo.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Pep Guardiola is known to bring in two equally good players for each position in order to make his team unstoppable. While the Citizens already have a great squad, Cancelo could turn out to be the missing piece of the jigsaw to help them win the Champions League. However, as Fabrizio Romano said, time’s running out for this one.