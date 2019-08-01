Reports: New Barcelona signing asks club to sign ex-teammate instead of Neymar

Barcelona signed Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann to counter Real Madrid in the 2019 summer transfer window. And one of those new stars have now suggested that they make a move for one of their ex-teammates instead of Neymar!

According to Don Balon, Frenkie de Jong has asked Barcelona technical director, Eric Abidal, to sign his former teammate David Neres. As a result, the Frenchman is now contemplating whether to sign Neres over Neymar, with the deal also proving to be financially viable.

De Jong has recommended Neres for Barcelona, a move that he believes will encourage the Brazilian to quit Ajax and join him. The 22-year-old is also expected to cost the Blaugrana close to 50 Million, as compared to 300 Million that PSG are asking for Neymar.

However, if Barcelona still decide to move for their former player, PSG have devised a plan to help them. The Parisian club are offering to let go off their star man on a loan with an obligation to buy, in order to save the Spanish giants from Financial Fair Play sanctions.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; David Neres does offer the club a better deal than the one they would’ve to agree to in order to sign Neymar. However, the youngster lacks experience as compared to his compatriot and the club will be looking for a more assured option after the Malcom debacle.

However, if a move for Neymar is financially non-viable, Neres does provide a great alternative.