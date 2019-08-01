Reports: Why the touted Paulo Dybala, Romelu Lukaku transfer hasn’t happened yet

Reports of a swap deal between Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku stunned the football world. The two stars were touted to switch clubs, with Dybala moving to Manchester United while Lukaku signing for Juventus. However, new reports have suggested that the deal is being held up due to one key reason.

According to beIN Sports correspondent and sports journalist, Tancredi Palmieri, Paulo Dybala has held up the touted swap deal between him and Romelu Lukaku. The Argentine is unwilling to accept a twenty-five per cent wage reduction clause, which Manchester United apply to every player should they fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Dybala pidió 10m€ por año al Manchester United, pero no acepta el 25% de reducción que el Mufc impone a toda la plantilla si no entra en Champions. Dybala juega duro, bloquea por ahora Lukaku-Juventus. En los días pasados, Dybala rechazó el Ínter. Cavani también rechazó Ínter — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) August 1, 2019

Furthermore, he has already rejected the advances of Inter Milan and is also playing har-ball with Manchester United to get his wishes. The Red Devils, in turn, are trying to offload Romelu Lukaku to Juventus in exchange for him.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are also said to be interested in Romelu Lukaku but are unwilling to match his price tag.

If the deal for Dybala does not go through, the Red Devils will turn their attention towards closing other signings. They are said to be close to the signing Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire from Sporting Club and Leicester City, respectively.