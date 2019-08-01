Reports: Juventus star rejects move to Arsenal to sign for another Premier League side

Arsenal have made some stellar last-minute moves in the 2019 summer transfer window. The Gunners, despite working on a low budget, have managed to sign Dani Ceballos and William Saliba, and are also close to confirming a deal for Nicolas Pepe. However, they failed with a late move for one Juventus starlet.

According to several reports, via 90min.com, Arsenal failed with a last-minute move for Juventus starlet Moise Kean. The Italian youngster reportedly snubbed the Gunners’ approach due to fears over lack of game time.

Arsenal approached Kean’s agent, Mino Raiola, in a bid to derail Everton’s bid for the youngster. However, Kean, who has also made his debut for his senior national team, is set to move to Merseyside in a £35 Million deal.

Meanwhile, Kean is not the only Juventus attacker who might leave this summer. Reports have linked Paulo Dybala with a move to Manchester United in exchange for Romelu Lukaku. Elsewhere, Mario Mandzukic has been linked to Paris Saint Germain, who see the Croat as the perfect back up striker to their star trio of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Edinson Cavani.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are close to announcing the capture of Nicolas Pepe. The Gunners are also said to be in talks with Celtic for left-back Kieren Tierney.