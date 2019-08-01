Reports: PSG set deadline for Barcelona’s Neymar move; open to loan deal

Barcelona spent big to sign Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong this summer. They then added Neto to that list, bringing their total even higher. However, they still remain interested in Junior Firpo and Neymar, and the latter’s move to Spain is slowly beginning to take shape.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Paris Saint Germain have given Barcelona until August 10 to complete a deal for Neymar Jr. The Parisian outfit begin their new season on August 12 and would like to get all the dealings sorted before that.

Furthermore, the Ligue 1 champions have offered to help Barcelona sign their former player, by offering a loan deal. The Blaugrana risk getting sanctioned under Financial Fair Play if they spend any more this season. And so, PSG have come to their aid by offering a temporary deal with an obligatory option to buy, which can be exercised next season – the same tool which they used to sign Kylian Mbappe two years ago.

Meanwhile, Barcelona will still have to pay the Parisians up to €300 Million to sign Neymar on a permanent deal.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; A potential deal for Neymar is problematic for Barcelona due to two factors. Firstly, they will have to offload one of their Arthur, Malcom, or Arturo Vidal to open up a Non-EU spot for the Brazilian. Secondly, they cannot spend any more on transfers this season until they sell several stars.

Therefore, PSG’s offer of letting the Blaugrana take Neymar on a loan deal makes sense. And with the departure of Malcom on the cards, this deal is quickly beginning to take shape.