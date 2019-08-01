Juventus have brought in some big players in this transfer window. The Bianconeri have so far signed Aaron Ramsey, Demiral, Adrien Rabiot, and Matthijs de Ligt, along with a few others. However, the club is now resigned to lose a few stars to make some room in the squad. One, who is also the strike partner of Cristiano Ronaldo, is reportedly a target for PSG.

According to Soccer Link, Paris Saint-Germain are eyeing a move for Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic. The Parisian outfit is looking to bring in the Croat target-man in case Eric Choupo-Moting departs before this season.

Mandzukic often partnered Cristiano Ronaldo in the Juventus starting eleven, playing both as a forward and a left-winger. However, Maurizio Sarri’s arrival in Turin could have an effect on the Croatian international, with the Italian preferring Gonzalo Higuain up-front.

Meanwhile, if PSG complete a deal for him, Mandzukic will join Ander Herrera, Pablo Sarabia, Abdou Diallo, Marcin Bulka, and Mitchell Bakker as the club’s new signings this summer. Although the French club might find it difficult to seal his transfer, with several other clubs interested in him.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; A move for Mario Mandzukic from PSG’s perspective makes sense. The Parisian outfit will be looking to add a lethal striker who can deputize for Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar. However, Mandzukic reportedly has better offers on the table from clubs who have promised him game time.