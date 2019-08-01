Reports: Manchester United target rejects move to club; to sign for Serie A side instead

After bringing in Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Manchester United have now turned their attention on signing some big-name players. However, the latest reports suggest that one such player has snubbed their advances and is edging towards Serie A side Inter Milan instead.

According to several reports, via Football Italia, Paulo Dybala has no intention of signing with Manchester United and is ready to reject a touted move. Meanwhile, the reports continue to state that Inter Milan are now interested in signing the Argentine striker.

Meanwhile, the latest suggestions that Dybala will move to Inter instead of Manchester United have suddenly put Romelu Lukaku’s future in jeopardy. The Belgian striker was a part of a swap deal, which would have seen him replace the Argentine at Juventus. The complete move, hence, will break down leaving Lukaku at Old Trafford.

Furthermore, Inter Milan had chased the Belgium national team star throughout the entire summer window. However, concerns over his transfer fee, along with the latest Dybala revelations mean that the Nerazzurri also might start looking in another direction.

The report also gives an update on Juventus’s take on the whole situation. It states that following the failure of a move for Lukaku, the Bianconeri will turn their attention towards Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Multiple outlets have now claimed that Paulo Dybala does not want to join Manchester United. And so, a touted swap deal between him and Romelu Lukaku is bound to break down. Although none of the parties involved have given any indication towards the status of this particular arrangement yet.